Man Burns Wife To Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Man burns wife to death

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police have arrested one Muhammad Afzal, and his three brothers -- Ashraf, Anwar and Asghar -- for burning alive Fakhira Bibi, a mother of a minor and wife of Muhammad Afzal, for not bringing a big dowry.

On Oct 6, 2020, the accused sprinkled kerosene oil on her after torturing her physically and set her ablaze in village Punwaana-Badiana,Pasrur tehsil here.

Police sent the accused behind the bars as they confessed to burning her alive. Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

