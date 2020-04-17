Man burnt alive in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) -:A man was burnt alive when fire erupted in the home at Satiana Bangla near here Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Shafiq (45) lit cigarette but unfortunately fire erupted which engulfed the home within minutes. As a result he burnt alive.

Rescue team reached the site immediate after information and extinguished the fire after hecticefforts.