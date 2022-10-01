Man burnt alive in house fire

UrduPoint.com

A man was burnt to death in a house fire in Sibi district of Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A man was burnt to death in a house fire in Sibi district of Balochistan on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at a residence of Lakhmi Chand, resident of Chakar Road near the Veterinary Hospital.

On complaints of the neighbours, the rescue and firefighting team reached the site and doused the fire that left the deceased completely burnt, they said.

The body after the medico-legal formalities handed over to heirs.

Matter is being probed.

