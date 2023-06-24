Open Menu

Man Burnt Alive Over Marriage Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Man burnt alive over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Infuriated men allegedly burnt alive a quinquagenarian man over refusal to a marriage proposal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that 50-year-old Maqsood Masih of Abbas Town Bhukhpura had gone out of his house during wee hours when five assailants sprinkled petrol and set him on fire.

As a result, Maqsood received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his burns despite doctors' efforts to save his life.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Afzaal Masih, brother of ill-fated Maqsood, against 5 accused including James Masih resident of Abbas Town Bhukhpura, Jaggu Masih resident of Waris Pura, Naseem resident of Novelty Bridge Faisalabad and their two unknown accomplices.

The complainant state that the accused James Masih had demanded hand of Maqsood's daughter for marriage, but the latter refused the proposal and over this issue the accused burnt Maqsood on fire.

The police started investigation. However, no arrest in the case was made so far, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Petrol Police Police Station Marriage Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

44 minutes ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

44 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

2 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

2 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

2 hours ago
SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

14 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan