Man burnt alive over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Infuriated men allegedly burnt alive a quinquagenarian man over refusal to a marriage proposal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that 50-year-old Maqsood Masih of Abbas Town Bhukhpura had gone out of his house during wee hours when five assailants sprinkled petrol and set him on fire.

As a result, Maqsood received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his burns despite doctors' efforts to save his life.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Afzaal Masih, brother of ill-fated Maqsood, against 5 accused including James Masih resident of Abbas Town Bhukhpura, Jaggu Masih resident of Waris Pura, Naseem resident of Novelty Bridge Faisalabad and their two unknown accomplices.

The complainant state that the accused James Masih had demanded hand of Maqsood's daughter for marriage, but the latter refused the proposal and over this issue the accused burnt Maqsood on fire.

The police started investigation. However, no arrest in the case was made so far, spokesman added.