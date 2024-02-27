Open Menu

Man Burnt By Fire From Stove Dies In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A young man who was fatally injured in a fire caused by a gas stove in his apartment on February 23 in Hyderabad succumbed to his injuries at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi on Tuesday.

The family sources informed that Ali Haider battled for his life for 4 days in the hospital before breathing his last.

Haider's wife was also injured in the incident but she is said to be recovering from her injuries.

The incident happened in a flat in the District Council Hyderabad.

Haider was later laid to rest in the evening at Cantt graveyard.

APP/zmb

