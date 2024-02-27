Man Burnt By Fire From Stove Dies In Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 11:39 PM
A young man who was fatally injured in a fire caused by a gas stove in his apartment on February 23 in Hyderabad succumbed to his injuries at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A young man who was fatally injured in a fire caused by a gas stove in his apartment on February 23 in Hyderabad succumbed to his injuries at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi on Tuesday.
The family sources informed that Ali Haider battled for his life for 4 days in the hospital before breathing his last.
Haider's wife was also injured in the incident but she is said to be recovering from her injuries.
The incident happened in a flat in the District Council Hyderabad.
Haider was later laid to rest in the evening at Cantt graveyard.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 13 minutes ago
-
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency3 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation4 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah3 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil3 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh tells students of MUET to excel in their studies38 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 559 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU59 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains59 minutes ago