Open Menu

Man Burnt To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Man burnt to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was burnt to death and a female was injured in a fire incident at cotton crushing shop at F-2 Market Wapda Town, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation.

They extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. They found a charred body, while a 50-year-old woman, identified as Zainab, received severe burn injuries.

The rescuers shifted the yet-to-be-identified body and the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Man Women Sunday Market Cotton

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 minutes ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 minutes ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

49 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

1 hour ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

4 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan