Man burnt to death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was burnt to death and a female was injured in a fire incident at cotton crushing shop at F-2 Market Wapda Town, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation.

They extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. They found a charred body, while a 50-year-old woman, identified as Zainab, received severe burn injuries.

The rescuers shifted the yet-to-be-identified body and the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.