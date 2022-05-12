Man burnt to death at cylinder shop

A man was burnt to death at a cylinder shop at Awan Market main bazaar, Ferozepur Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was burnt to death at a cylinder shop at Awan Market main bazaar, Ferozepur Road, here on Thursday.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. They found the body of a man, identified as Shahid (42), and handed it over to police.