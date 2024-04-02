Man burnt to death by woman

A man who was teasing/harassing a woman by entering her home in Madina Town area was allegedly burnt to death, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A man who was teasing/harassing a woman by entering her home in Madina Town area was allegedly burnt to death, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Shaukat entered the home of a woman namely Asima situated in Mohallah Rasool Park, Madina Town and started teasing/harassing her which infuriated the woman.

She allegedly set the person on fire. He suffered severe burn injuries and died at a hospital.

The body was shifted to mortuary while the alleged murderer was taken into custody by Madina Town police.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started legal proceedings.