Man Burnt To Death In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:18 AM

Man burnt to death in Hyderabad

A man living alone in his house in Panhwar Goth burnt to death while cooking in the kitchen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man living alone in his house in Panhwar Goth burnt to death while cooking in the kitchen. According to the Hali road police, the deceased 55 years old Shaikh Nawaz Ali's clothes caught fire from the stove while cooking.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital by the Edhi Foundation where he succumbed to the burn injuries. The police said they were investigating the cause of the fire.

