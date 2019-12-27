UrduPoint.com
Man Burnt To Death, Two Injured In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:45 PM

Man burnt to death, two injured in Lahore

A man was burnt to death while another two sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a plaza, situated in Urdu Bazaar here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was burnt to death while another two sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a plaza, situated in urdu Bazaar here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the fire erupted in a tea hotel which spread to the entire plaza.

Three persons, Zuhaib (25), Yaqoob (50), and Zaman (29) received burn injuries. Rescuers controlled the fire after hectic efforts and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. However, Zuhaib succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The cause of the fire was stated to be gas leakage.

More Stories From Pakistan

