Man carrying body of relative dies at airport

A man carrying the body of his relative to native village from Karachi died of cardiac arrest at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A man carrying the body of his relative to native village from Karachi died of cardiac arrest at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here on Thursday.

Airport sources said one Madar Khan, resident of Mohmand district suffered a severe heart attack soon after he landed at BKIA to carry the body of his relative who had died in Karachi to his native village in Mohmand.

The sources further said that Madar Khan was rushed to a hospital in the ambulance of CAA however he died soon after reaching for medical cover.