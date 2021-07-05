UrduPoint.com
Man Caught For Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Man caught for displaying weapon on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a youngster for displaying weapon on social media and recovered the weapon from his possession during a raid conducted here on Monday.

According to police sources, accused Danish s/o Hameed Shehzad resident of Muhallah Bhartiyan Ward No.

2 Hussain Agahi who made videos and than uploaded it on social media while holding weapon in his hands in violations of the government orders regarding ban on display of weapon.

The police took action on the video and nabbed him from his residence and recovered weapon from his possession and a case was registered against him, police added.

