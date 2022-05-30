UrduPoint.com

Man Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Man caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A man was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Ugoki police raided Mufzaffarpur and caught red handed Umer Hayat while pilfering electricity through meter tampering.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

