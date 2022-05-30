Man caught for pilfering electricity

A man was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Ugoki police raided Mufzaffarpur and caught red handed Umer Hayat while pilfering electricity through meter tampering.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.