Man Caught For Pilfering Electricity

Published January 25, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was arrested for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO Muhammed Asghar, Kotwali police conducted a raid at Muhammadpura and caught red-handed Muhammad Ishtiaq pilfering electricity through meter tampering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations, in this regard.

