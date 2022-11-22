Man caught for power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO, Neikapura police conducted a raid on Nawan-Pind Araian and caught red-handed Rizwan while pilfering electricity through meter tampering.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.