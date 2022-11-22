Man Caught For Power Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.
According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO, Neikapura police conducted a raid on Nawan-Pind Araian and caught red-handed Rizwan while pilfering electricity through meter tampering.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.