Man caught stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A man was caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) of Gujran Electric Power Company (Gepco), the Sambrial police conducted a raid in Hameed Colony and caught one Luqman red-handed pilfering electricity from the main transmission line.

Police registered a case and started investigation.