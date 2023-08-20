Open Menu

Man Caught With 2.73kg Ice-drug At BKIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Man caught with 2.73kg ice-drug at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Airport Security Force (ASF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday recovered 2.73Kg ice-drug concealed in secret compartment of a bag of a Doha-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), an official said.

He said a passenger named Mohammad Noman has been arrested when his traveler bag was thoroughly examined. He kept 2.73 kg ice-drug at layers in the bag.

Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

9 minutes ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

1 hour ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

2 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

3 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

3 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

6 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

18 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan