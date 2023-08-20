Man caught with 2.73kg ice-drug at BKIA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Airport Security Force (ASF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday recovered 2.73Kg ice-drug concealed in secret compartment of a bag of a Doha-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), an official said.

He said a passenger named Mohammad Noman has been arrested when his traveler bag was thoroughly examined. He kept 2.73 kg ice-drug at layers in the bag.

Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.