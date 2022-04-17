Man caught with 616gm heroin at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday recovered 616gm heroin concealed in the stomach of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), an official said.

He said a passenger named Mohammad Ayaz has been arrested after scanner allegedly revealed he had heroin concealed in his stomach. Official claimed the contraband was wrapped in 77 plastic capsules.

Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.