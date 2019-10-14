UrduPoint.com
Man Chops Wife Nose Off Upon Not Making Tea

Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

Mian Channu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) A man chopped off the nose of his wife with axe upon not making tea for him in Mian Channu Tehsil of district Khanewal, Punjab.The victim identified as Parveen Bibi lodged a complaint with Saddar police station that his husband Dilmir along with his brother Amir and cousin Mushtaq subjected her to severe torture upon not making tea.

Victim has also received injuries on her arms, hands and other parts of body.Police reached the scene and shifted the injured into nearby local hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

