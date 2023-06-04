Man clubs wife, son to death over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A man has killed his wife and his son in Dewanpur area in the jurisdiction of Bhera police, according to sources here on Sunday.

Police said Sadia Bibi (26) was married to Muhammad Ejaz, son of Mirza Khan three years ago. However, the couple was not spending a happy life. They used to quarrel over different domestic issues.

On the day of the incident, they again exchanged harsh words on some issue, and Muhammad Ejaz, in a fit of anger, clubbed his wife, and his two-year-old baby boy, Samiullah, to death. He hid the bodies in a suitcase and fled the scene.

When the family came to know about the incident and the police were informed, a case was registered against the accused. The police traced the accused and sent him behind bars.