Man Collecting Illegal Vehicle Parking Fee Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The SITE police here on Sunday arrested a man illegally charging parking fee from the vehicles being parked on a road outside a shopping mall in the SITE area of Hyderabad.
A police official informed that a complaint had also been lodged against the suspect, identified as Jinsar Ali Brihmani, by the Fine Inspector of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Sachal Sarmast, Muhammad Ashraf Malookani.
According to the police, Brihmani and his employed persons were extorting illegal parking fees from the vehicles using unauthorized parking fee reciepts.
The police told that they had been booked in an FIR with the charges of fraud.
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture4 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents4 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested5 minutes ago
-
Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown on Social Evils25 minutes ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees34 minutes ago
-
Renowned social worker, educationist Nasim Akhtar joins PPP34 minutes ago
-
13 shopkeepers held as action against profiteers intensified in city34 minutes ago
-
Russian Federation Navy ships visit Karachi34 minutes ago
-
WCLA hosts exclusive heritage tour45 minutes ago
-
AJK govt for revival of sick industrial units in the state1 hour ago
-
Police Public School upgraded1 hour ago