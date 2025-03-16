Open Menu

Man Collecting Illegal Vehicle Parking Fee Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The SITE police here on Sunday arrested a man illegally charging parking fee from the vehicles being parked on a road outside a shopping mall in the SITE area of Hyderabad.

A police official informed that a complaint had also been lodged against the suspect, identified as Jinsar Ali Brihmani, by the Fine Inspector of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Sachal Sarmast, Muhammad Ashraf Malookani.

According to the police, Brihmani and his employed persons were extorting illegal parking fees from the vehicles using unauthorized parking fee reciepts.

The police told that they had been booked in an FIR with the charges of fraud.

