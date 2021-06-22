Man comits suicide in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :An old man committed suicide in Tharparkar here on Tuesday.

According to details, a 60 year-old man Guloo s/o Kheto Kolhi ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in village Bhemraar of Nagarparkar.

Police rushed to the site and handed over the dead body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.

Further Probe in this regard was underway.