Man Commit Suicide Over Joblessness, Poverty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man commit suicide over joblessness, poverty

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Joblessness and poor financial resources drives a teenager to commit suicide in Jand town of Attock district on Tuesday.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased said that 19 years old Mubashir Iqbal was in distress due to unemployment and poor financial resources.

On Monday, he closed himself in a room of his house and shot himself at his head with his pistol resultantly he died on the spot.

Later rescue 1122 team has shifted the body to teshil headquarters hospital Jand for autopsy. Jand Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

