Man Commit Suicide Over Joblessness, Poverty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Joblessness and poor financial resources drives a teenager to commit suicide in Jand town of Attock district on Tuesday.
Police while quoting the family of the deceased said that 19 years old Mubashir Iqbal was in distress due to unemployment and poor financial resources.
On Monday, he closed himself in a room of his house and shot himself at his head with his pistol resultantly he died on the spot.
Later rescue 1122 team has shifted the body to teshil headquarters hospital Jand for autopsy. Jand Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of traffic police constable1 second ago
-
Three police officials suspended13 seconds ago
-
Scope of ECE project to be expanded to all parts of country: Education Minister21 seconds ago
-
Commissioner pays homage to late XEN25 seconds ago
-
ADC announces monsoon plantation drive to mitigate climate change impacts10 minutes ago
-
Inland Revenue Dept achieves Rs 44 billion annual tax target with surplus Rs 16 billion amount in A ..10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee for tackling monsoon emergencies10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz embarks on a two-day visit to Tajikistan20 minutes ago
-
Tarar for further strengthening economic ties with Canada20 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-15928 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism30 minutes ago