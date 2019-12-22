UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide, 11 Injured In Two Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A man committed suicide while 11 persons including eight women received injuries in separate incidents on Sunday.

According to police sources here, Ali Sher committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over failing to contract 'love marriage' and not getting a job, in Hujra Shah Muqeem area.

In a road accident, a speeding rickshaw overturned due to over speeding near at GT Road at Kot Bari. As a result, eight people including seven women received injuries.

In another incident, a women along with his two minor kids, received burn injuries when boiling water fell on them in kitchen in Military Dairy Factory area. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

