Man Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Madina Town police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that 24-year-old Rawal Masih of Babar Chowk Madina Town got dejected over a domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

