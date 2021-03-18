Man Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Madina Town police station on Thursday.
A police spokesman said that 24-year-old Rawal Masih of Babar Chowk Madina Town got dejected over a domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.