Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself in the limits of Sadar Jaranwala police station on Sunday.

According to police, 26-year-old Shaukat shot himself over a domestic issue at his home in Chak 68-GB. Resultantly, he was seriously injured and died before getting any medical treatment.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.