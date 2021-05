(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sahiwal police precincts on Friday.

According to police, one Muhammad Asif of Ahmed Yar Colony was facing some domestic issues. On Friday, he consumed poisonous tablets and died on the way to a hospital.

The deceased was father of a child.