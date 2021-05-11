Man commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the precincts of Krana Police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Asif Maseeh, 35, resident of Chak 84-SB had an altercation with his family members.

In a fit of rage, he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.