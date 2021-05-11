UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the precincts of Krana Police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Asif Maseeh, 35, resident of Chak 84-SB had an altercation with his family members.

In a fit of rage, he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

