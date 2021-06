(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues, in the precincts of Kotmomin police station on Sunday.

Police said, Muhammad Yasin, 41, a resident of tehsil Kotmomin was upset over domesticissues and he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Police were investigating.