(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide in the area of Mansoorabad police station on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 33-year-old Wasim Hussain of Malik Pur took hisown life after cutting his neck with an axe.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.