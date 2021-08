FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A man has reportedly committed suicide in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that 60-year-old Muhammad Haneef resident of Chak No.407-GB reportedly committed suicide by hanging him with a tree over adomestic issue.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.