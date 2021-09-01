UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:00 PM

KASUR, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues in a nearby locality here on Wednesday.

According to police, Shahid, resident of Zaheer Abad Colony ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

City Chunian police were investigating.

