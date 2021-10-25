Man commits suicide

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A 25-year-old Ismail son of Abdul Rahim Monday committed suicide over domestic issues here.

According to rescue sources, Ismail committed suicide by jumping into a canal over some domestic issues.

On information, Rescue-1122 and Tourist Police reached the spot and started searching for the body of the deceased.

On the other hand, public and political circles have expressed concern over the increasing incidents of suicides in the area.