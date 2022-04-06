UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Ali Hassan, 22, of Bakhar Bar village, had an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.

In a fit of rage, he ended his life by shooting himself. He was shifted to hospital in serious condition where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medicolegal requirements.

