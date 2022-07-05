UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station, on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that 21-year-old Sanaullah of Aliwala village took his life by shooting himself with a pistol over some domestic issues.

He was shifted to nearby hospital in serious condition where he died.

Police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.

