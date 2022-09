(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station on Monday.

Police said the victim Muhammad Shahzad (29) of Jabbi Sharif village consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.Police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.