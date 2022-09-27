Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic issue in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said wife of Ashraf Muraad of Dijkot left house of her spouse and settled in parents' house after some domestic issues. The man who was father of four children tried to compromise with his wife but she refused.

To which, Murad reportedly swallowed poisonous pills and was shifted to a local hospitalwhere he died.