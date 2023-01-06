Man commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by cutting his wrist vein over a domestic issue here on Friday.

According to a rescuer, the deceased named Khalid Hussain s/o Talib Hussain, aged 30, resident of Tibi chowk sabzi mandi road was shifted immediately to DHQ hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead following increased bleeding.

The body was handed over to the heirs afterward. Police reached out to the suicider's house to initiate legal action.

DSP of local police and the forensic team also came up to review the crime scene and the dead body to help out with the investigation.