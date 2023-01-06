UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Man commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by cutting his wrist vein over a domestic issue here on Friday.

According to a rescuer, the deceased named Khalid Hussain s/o Talib Hussain, aged 30, resident of Tibi chowk sabzi mandi road was shifted immediately to DHQ hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead following increased bleeding.

The body was handed over to the heirs afterward. Police reached out to the suicider's house to initiate legal action.

DSP of local police and the forensic team also came up to review the crime scene and the dead body to help out with the investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Suicide Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

1 hour ago
 ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

11 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

11 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.