UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide over poverty issue, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Monday that Babar Shaheen (42), resident of Mohallah Rasoolpura was working in a local hosiery unit from where factory owners terminated his employment due to unknown reasons.

Babar tried his best to get another employment but in vain.

After being upset, he ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at his outhouse.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Man From Best Employment

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

40 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

2 hours ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.