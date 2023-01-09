Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide over poverty issue, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Monday that Babar Shaheen (42), resident of Mohallah Rasoolpura was working in a local hosiery unit from where factory owners terminated his employment due to unknown reasons.

Babar tried his best to get another employment but in vain.

After being upset, he ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at his outhouse.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.