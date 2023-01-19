- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A 50-years-old man committed suicide over family issues on Thursday.
Police said Muhammad Yousaf of Permana Chah Allah Ditta took his own life after hanginghimself over a family issue.
Recent Stories
NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners
OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..
TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!
UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism
BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility
Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners6 minutes ago
-
PASTIC supplies 24715 S&T digital documents, 1649 bibliographies to 1362 workers in 2021-2211 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders netted11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Livestock & Poultry Congress21 minutes ago
-
Three street criminals arrested; Rs 107,000 snatched cash recovered41 minutes ago
-
Scattered light rain with snowfall over hills predicted for KP41 minutes ago
-
Two bids to smuggle 1400 wheat flour bags foiled41 minutes ago
-
Zamurad Khan condoles murder of Advocate Imran Sheikh41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight kite sellers with 876 kites41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 161 kg drugs, 2000 intoxicated tablets; arrests three41 minutes ago
-
Prominent poet Saqi Faruqi remembered on 5th birth anniversary51 minutes ago
-
DG PCAA to hold E-Kachehri on Friday51 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.