FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide for unknown reasons in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 22-year-old Luqman, son of Yasir, shot himself in A-block Millat Town and died on-the-spot before receiving any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.