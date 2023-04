FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A mentally challenged man committed suicide by shooting himself in his house in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that the victim was identified as 42-year-old Ghulam Fareed resident of Mohallah Rasool Park.

Police took the body into custody,while further investigation was underway.