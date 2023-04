FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide over some issues in his house in the area of Madina Town police station on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 34-year-old Ali Raza of Rapid Block Khayaban Colony No 2 took his own life after hanging with a rope in a balcony of his house.

The body was handed over to police while further investigation was under way,he added.