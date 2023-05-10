Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in his uncle's house in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Abrar Iftikhar of Nankana Sahib had come to see his uncle Gulzar Ahmad in Chak No 155-RB Panwan, where he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan for unknown reasons.

The police took the body into custody and dispatch it to mortuary for postmortem, while further investigation was under progress, he added.