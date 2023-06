(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his room here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson, Ali Raza (30) committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Mohallah Mohallah Ravail Garha, Sialkot.

Police have started investigating in this regard.