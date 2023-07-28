Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide over financial issue, in the limits of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that 60-year-old Saeed, resident of Chak No.7 Sargodha Road had purchased a mobile phone on installments some times ago but he failed to repay money due to poverty.

The shopkeeper repeatedly demanded the money from Saeed and on default, he scolded him.

Over the issue, Saeed ended his life by hanging himself from a rope in his house.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Further investigation was in progress.

