SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :An elderly man committed suicide by jumping into MR-Canal Sahuwala, Sialkot.

According to rescue spokesperson, 67-year-old Yasin, a resident of Langray-wali, jumped into the canal for unknown reasons. The locals fished out his body before arrival of rescuers.

Later the Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the local police.