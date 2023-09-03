Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A man reportedly committed suicide over his inflated electricity bill, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Sunday that Ghulam Muhiyuddin (60), resident of Chak No.

253-RB, was a mason by profession had been facing severe financial constraints. He received an inflated electricity bill of Rs 36,000 this month,which added his miseries. After being upset, he ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his house.

The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.