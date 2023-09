SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Darya Khan police station on Saturday.

According to details, 20-year-old Sheraz, a resident of Chak No 21-TDA, took his life by consuming poisonous pills.

The deceased was only brother of five sisters.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.