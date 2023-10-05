Man commits suicide

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A local man committed suicide by shooting himself in a vacant plot of a residential colony, police said.

Rescuers discovered the body on Thursday morning from the commerce colony.

The deceased was shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

Police and Crime Scene Unit reached the spot and took further action.

The deceased has been identified as Saboor Saboor son of Sarfraz Khattak.

It was said that the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained as it could not be identified during the initial investigation.