Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Man commits suicide

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A local man committed suicide by shooting himself in a vacant plot of a residential colony, police said.

Rescuers discovered the body on Thursday morning from the commerce colony.

The deceased was shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

Police and Crime Scene Unit reached the spot and took further action.

The deceased has been identified as Saboor Saboor son of Sarfraz Khattak.

It was said that the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained as it could not be identified during the initial investigation.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Man Commerce From

Recent Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

9 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

11 hours ago
ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab- ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

12 hours ago
 AC starts crack down on professional beggars, doze ..

AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operati ..

12 hours ago
 Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving ..

Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

12 hours ago
 Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakt ..

Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakthrough for trade

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan